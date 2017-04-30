Tehran to hold first int'l advanced workshop on neuroscience

The first international advanced workshop on neuroscience is currently being held in Tehran with the participation of leading professors from the US, Germany, the UK, Switzerland and Iran.

Iran's first international advanced workshop on neuroscience, organized in collaboration with the International Brain Research Organization (IBRO), began on April 29 and will continue until May 12 at Tarbiat Modarres University and Shahid Beheshti University of Medical Sciences in Tehran, mehrnews.com wrote.

The conference aims to introduce advanced research subjects and techniques in the field of cognitive neuroscience to PhD and post-doctoral students.

Over seven editions of IBRO workshops on neuroscience have been held in Iran in the past 10 years, but this is the first time that an advanced workshop requiring infrastructures and high level of knowledge is being held in the country.

Japan, China and South Korea have so far hosted the most advanced workshops organized by IBRO in Asia.