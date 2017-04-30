Iran self-sufficient in gasoline production, aims to export

Rouhani inaugurates Persian Gulf Star Refinery

Iran said on Sunday it was now self-sufficient in gasoline production as President Hassan Rouhani opened a refinery in the southern city of Bandar Abbas, Hormuzgan Province.

The Persian Gulf Star Refinery has the capacity to produce 12 million liters of Euro 4 gasoline. Once fully operational, the refinery will produce 36 million liters of gasoline.

"With the opening of the first phase of this refinery an old dream came true ... We are self-sufficient in gasoline and in the near future we will be able to export," Rouhani was quoted as saying by Shana.

Khatam al-Anbiya Construction Headquarters the engineering arm of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) was one of the main contractors of the project.

Iran currently produces almost 64 million liters (16.9 million gallons) of gasoline a day and imports 12 million liters to meet domestic demand.

According to Shana, Iran's total output will thus exceed 100 million liters.

"Once the two other phases of this refinery are commissioned, Iran will become an exporter of petroleum products," Khatam al-Anbiya chief General Ebadollah Abdollahi was quoted as saying by Shana.

Construction work started 10 years ago but was slowed by international sanctions, which were eased as per the July 2015 accord between Tehran and world powers to curb Iran's nuclear program.

Following the completion of the project, the refinery will also produce other products including diesel (14 million tons per day), liquefied petroleum gas (four million tons per day), jet fuel (three million tons per day) and sulfur (130 tons per day).

The feedstock for the refinery would be provided through a pipeline directly from Iran's natural gas zone of South Pars.

Iran has signed a flurry of deals with Western companies over the past year since the easing of international sanctions on Tehran after an accord was reached over its nuclear program.

Iran needs foreign investment for repairs and upgrading of its oil and gas fields. It also seeks the transfer of technology to its oil industry after a decade of sanctions.

Shell signed a provisional deal in December to develop Iranian oil and gas fields of South Azadegan, Yadavaran and Kish in December 2016.

Iran has named 29 companies from more than a dozen countries as being eligible to bid for oil and gas projects using the new, less restrictive contract model.

The firms include Shell, France's Total, Italy's Eni, Malaysia's Petronas and Russia's Gazprom and Lukoil, as well as companies from China, Austria, Japan and other countries.

Russia's Zarubezhneft signed an MoU for a feasibility study on two joint fields in the west of the country.

Norway's International Aker Solutions Company signed an MoU to modernize Iran's oil industry.

Last May, Austria's OMV signed an MoU for projects in the Zagros region of western Iran and the Fars field in the south.

South Korean Daewoo Engineering and Construction (Daewoo E&C) signed an MoU to construct an oil refinery in Bandar Jask, on the southern coast of Iran.

Italy's Saipem signed MoUs to cooperate on pipeline projects, upgrading of refineries and development of Tous gas field in the northeastern province of Khorasan Razavi.

Norwegian oil and gas company DNO said it was the second Western energy company after Total to sign a deal with Iran under which it agreed to study the development of the Changuleh oilfield in western Iran.

Lukoil, Russia's second biggest oil producer, hopes to reach a decision on developing two new oilfields in Iran.

Last May, Germany's Siemens AG signed an MoU to overhaul equipment and facilities at Iran's oil operations and refineries.

BASF's Wintershall oil and gas exploration subsidiary signed an MoU with the National Iranian Oil Company in April 2016.