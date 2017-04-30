Hungary's MOL eyes Iran oil projects: Official

Hungarian oil and gas group MOL has expressed willingness to enter into partnership with Iranian firms and take part in the country's oil and projects, said Iran's deputy oil minister for international affairs.

According to Shana, Amir Hossein Zamani-Nia said following a recent meeting with MOL Deputy Chief Executive Officer Berislav Gaso in Tehran, "The presence and partnership in natural gas export projects in Iran and construction of gas pipelines were the main areas MOL has shown interest in."

Noting that the company has over 70 years of experience, he said it plans to employ Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) and Improved Oil Recovery (IOR) techniques.

Iran has named 29 international firms as being eligible to bid for oil and gas projects but they have been waiting for the finalization of the new model, known as the Iran Petroleum Contract (IPC), before they move forward.

"We expect that very soon, hopefully within a month we will have the first one to be signed," Deputy Oil Minister Rokneddin Javadi told a conference in Paris on Saturday.

The new model has been the subject of repeated reviews amid fears that it might compromise Iran's national interests at the expense of making business with the country more flexible.