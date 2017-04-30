RSS
News ID:191832
Publish Date: Sun, 30 Apr 2017 18:41:09 GMT
Service: Iran

Output cut signals from OPEC, non-OPEC states positive: Minister

Output cut signals from OPEC, non-OPEC states positive: Minister

Iran's Oil Minister Bijan Namdar Zanganeh said OPEC and non-OPEC countries had given positive signals for an extension of output cuts, which Tehran would also back.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) meets in May to discuss oil supply policy, Reuters reported.

Oil prices fell last week though they closed higher on Friday on growing hope that OPEC might agree to extend production cuts long enough to reduce a global crude glut.

"During these last days we received a positive signal from OPEC members and non-OPEC contributors in this agreement for cutting the production for extending this agreement on to the second half of 2017," Zanganeh told reporters.

He blamed the United States for lack of foreign investment in Iran's energy sector, citing political pressure on international oil companies. "They (US) cannot stop us, no one can stop our activities to develop oil and gas but ... they can reduce the pace of our activities," he said.

Under a deal reached in 2015, Tehran agreed to modify its nuclear program in return for lifting of most international sanctions on the country.

   
