Report: Development, current expenditure funds up under Rouhani

Funds allocated for development projects and the government's current expenditures rose during President Hassan Rouhani's administration despite a sharp fall in oil revenues, said a report.

The report published by IRNA showed that development funds rose by 91 percent since Rouhani assumed office in August 2013.

It further indicated that funds for the government's current expenditures have witnessed a 73-percent growth in the last four years. The funds are mostly used to pay for rises in the salaries of civil servants, retired people and pensioners. Charity, welfare educational and health organizations also benefit from such credits.

The report described the rise in the funds allocated for development projects and the government's current expenses as a major achievement of the Rouhani government given that petrodollars underwent a drastic decline than the amount recorded under the previous administration.

The government of former president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad enjoyed windfall in oil revenues with crude prices standing at more than $100 per barrel. In the Iranian year to March 2012 alone, Iran's oil revenues topped $110 billion.

However, oil revenues have dropped significantly since the Rouhani administration took office. Oil prices experienced a record low of $30 in 2016.