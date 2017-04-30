Iran expects first ATR plane delivery soon

Iran's national flag carrier Iran Air said it expects to receive the first of a series of planes purchased from ATR within two weeks.

Iran Air Managing Director Farhad Parvaresh said this would be part of the first batch of four turboprops which would be delivered gradually to Iran over the next few months, Press TV reported.

Parvaresh added that pilots had been sent to France for training.

In April, Iran Air signed an agreement with the French-Italian aircraft manufacturer to purchase 20 medium-range turboprops.

Parvaresh said the planes would be used for flights to Iran's provincial capitals as well as the islands in the Persian Gulf.

He added that they could also be used for flights to Dubai or Baku.

Last month, Iran's Minister of Roads and Urban Development Abbas Akhoundi said that providing small- to medium-range planes manufactured by the same company played a central role in the government's plan to rejuvenate Iran's air transportation fleet.

Akhoundi added that the agreement with ATR had been devised to this effect.

He further underlined that Iran Air would take delivery of all planes purchased from the European supplier within the next two years.

US aviation giant Boeing has already signed a deal with Iran Air worth $16.6 billion to sell 80 planes to the company and has also concluded a $3-billion deal to sell another 30 to Iran's Aseman Airlines.

Boeing's biggest European rival — Airbus — has signed another deal estimated to be worth $25 billion to sell 100 planes to Iran Air.

Airbus has so far delivered three planes to Iran and more deliveries are expected in the near future. Boeing's first delivery is to take place next spring.