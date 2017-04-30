Premier League clubs lead chase for Iranian winger Jahanbakhsh

Watford, Bournemouth and Burnley are among the clubs closely following Iran international winger Alireza Jahanbakhsh.

The 23-year-old has been starring for AZ Alkmaar in Holland but the club will consider selling him this summer for around £9million, dailymail.co.uk reported.

Jahanbakhsh can play across the front line and was first touted to make a major breakthrough by former Manchester United assistant manager Carlos Queiroz who called him into Iran's 2014 World Cup squad.

Chelsea, Manchester United, Celtic, Ajax and PSV Eindhoven followed him when he initially moved to Holland with Nijmegen Eendracht Combinatie (NEC) where he won the club’s player of the year but he opted instead to move to AZ in 2015.

Technically good on both feet and with an eye for a pass, Jahanbakhsh has continued to attract Premier League scouts this season with his assists and nine goals, some of which have been spectacular.

Watford, Bournemouth and Burnley have all shown an interest and are weighing up whether to make an offer over the coming weeks.