Azzurri come from behind to make history against Iran

Italy made history after coming from 3-1 behind to defeat heavyweight Iran 5-4 at the 2017 FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup in Bahamas on Saturday.

It was Iran's first defeat in the tourney which was conceded in a wild back-and-forth Group B encounter, the-afc.com reported.

The Italians took the lead through current tournament top scorer Gabriele Gori, who guided in a close-range effort with his chest. Asian champion Iran, then, responded with three unanswered goals, the pick of which was Moslem Mesigar's spectacular overhead kick that gave the Iranians a 3-1 lead, the-afc.com reported.

However, Gori then scored his eighth goal in two games to bring the Azzurri back within one goal and his strike seemed to give Massimo Agostini's side the lift it needed to ultimately win the match thanks to another three goals by Corosiniti (28'12") and Ramacciotti (28'53", 33'45") and do something the country has never managed in its tournament history – win after being two goals down.

The defeat for Iran came after its opening day victory over Mexico. The result, coupled with Nigeria's extra-time defeat of Mexico, leaves Iran second in Group B.

Iranians take on Nigeria on today in their third group stage match.