Home

April 30, 2017 0537 GMT

News ID:191837
Publish Date: Sun, 30 Apr 2017 19:32:22 GMT
Service: Iran

Iranian duo snatches bronze in Slovenian table tennis meet

Iran grabbed a bronze at the men's doubles of the 2017 ITTF Challenge Slovenian Open after putting in some decent performances in the tournament.

On Saturday, the Iranian pair, comprised of Nima and Noshad Alamian, put an end to its campaign at the international sporting event in the southeastern Slovenian city of Otocec, and overcame Japan 3-1 in the battle for third place, IRNA reported.

Prior to this, Nima Alamian had reached the quarterfinals of the men’s singles category, only to lose to the German Bastian Steger. However, Nima’s reaching the final eight would boost his chances of climbing up in the world rankings.

The Slovenian tournament started on April 26, and concluded on April 30.

The Iranian men’s national table tennis team is preparing for the forthcoming 4th edition of Islamic Solidarity Games in Azerbaijan, which is scheduled for May 8-22.

 

   
