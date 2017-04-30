RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

April 30, 2017 0537 GMT

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID:191841
Publish Date: Sun, 30 Apr 2017 19:36:05 GMT
Service: Culture

UNESCO: Fars tourism capacities a trump card for economic development

UNESCO: Fars tourism capacities a trump card for economic development

Senior Advisor to the Head of UNESCO World Heritage Registration Center Kishore Rao said on Sunday that the presence of a great deal of foreign tourists in the city of Shiraz could be a trump card for economic development of Fars province through tourism industry.

Rao added that the abundance of well-known historical sites, diversity and appropriate tourism installations, cleanliness and beauties of the city, hospitality of the people all acted hand-in-hand to attract a wide range of tourists from different countries, IRNA wrote.

During a visit to world heritage sites of Persepolis and Pasargadae and the ancient site of Naqsheh Rostam, Rao said that he always wished to travel to Iran.

He expressed pleasure that out of nine gardens registered on the UNESCO World Heritage list , two of them are in Fars Province, adding that the design and ancient architecture of the gardens are unique.

He also paid tributes to two great Persian poets; Hafez and Sa'di during his visit to Shiraz.

   
KeyWords
UNESCO
economic development
IranDaily
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.irandailyonline.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0803 sec