Zarif: Iran calls for dialogue to resolve regional crisis

On the occasion of National Persian Gulf Day

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif echoed the Islamic Republic’s stance on resolving conflicts with its neighbors through dialogue.

“On the basis of Iran’s strategic policy in prioritizing ties with its neighbors, the incumbent administration calls for talks, consultation and cooperation for securing joint interests and resolving crises,” Zarif wrote on his Instagram page on the occasion of the National Persian Gulf Day.

He touched upon the interference of foreign powers in the region, saying the ‘vital waterway’ is still suffering from the continued interference of foreign powers and their ‘destructive role’ in creating wars and crises.

The top diplomat noted that regional nations are able to secure their interests and defend themselves against threats through joint cooperation.

Zarif urged all Persian Gulf littoral states to cooperate with each other to create a mechanism for holding talks and reaching an understanding to confront threats and joint challenges and prevent foreign interventionism.

He also demanded that regional nations settle their differences based on respecting the territorial integrity of their neighbors.

The countries lying on two sides of the Persian Gulf could turn it into a “sea of friendship” despite some divisions, Zarif underscored.

Symbol of national identity

Also on Sunday, Iranian Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance Reza Salehi Amiri underlined that the name of the Persian Gulf cannot be ignored while speaking about Iranian identity, IRNA reported.

Addressing a ceremony of the Persian Gulf National Festival, held in Qeshm Island in the Persian Gulf, Salehi Amiri described the country’s southern parts as the symbol of Iranian identity, saying that southern Iran is the gate to civilization.

Referring to attempts by certain countries to change the name of the Persian Gulf, the Iranian minister said that such attempts have resulted in national solidarity, stressing that the Persian Gulf has become a factor for unity in the country.

Iran marks National Persian Gulf Day by holding conferences and various cultural events every year to highlight the historical identity of the waterway.

While historical documents show that the waterway has always been referred to as the “Persian Gulf,” certain Arab states have mounted efforts to remove 'Persian' from the name of the waterway.

Iran designated April 30 as National Persian Gulf Day to highlight the fact that the waterway has been referred to by historians and ancient texts as 'Persian' since the Achaemenid Empire was established in what is now modern day Iran.

The National Persian Gulf Day marks the anniversary of the expulsion of Portuguese military forces from the Strait of Hormoz in 1622, during the reign of the Safavid king, Shah Abbas I (1587-1629).