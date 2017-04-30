RSS
April 30, 2017 0537 GMT

Iranian handball player joins Germany's Bergischer

Bergischer Handball-Club 06 from Germany signed a contract with Iranian player Pouya Norouzinejad.

Norouzinejad joined the German club on an 18-month contract, Tasnim News Agency reported.

Bergischer Handball-Club 06 represents the German cities of Wuppertal and Solingen in Handball-Bundesliga (HBL), the top German professional handball league.

Norouzinejad will have the opportunity to play only six matches for the club in the current season.

Bergischer stands 14th in the HBL's 18-team table.

The 23-year-old player was a member of Iran's national team in the 2015 World Championship in Doha, Qatar, where he was sidelined due to a hand injury.

He joined the HBL club from Iranian's Magnesium Ferdos.

   
