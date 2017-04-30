Iran condoles with Cuba over deadly plane crash

Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qassemi conveyed Iran’s condolences to Cuba on a plane crash in the Latin American country that claimed the lives of eight people on board.

Qassemi, in a statement on Sunday, expressed sympathy with the Cuban government and people, particularly the families of the victims, IRNA reported.

A Cuban military plane crashed into a hillside on Saturday morning in the western province of Artemisa, killing eight troops, the government said.

In a statement, the Cuba’s Ministry of the Revolutionary Armed Forces said the Soviet-made, twin-engine turboprop Antonov AN-26 took off from the Playa Baracoa airport outside Havana at 06:38 a.m. and crashed into a hillside outside the town of Candelaria about 40 miles away, AP reported.

In November 2010, an AeroCaribbean flight from Santiago to Havana went down in bad weather as it flew over central Cuba, killing all 68 people aboard, including 28 foreigners, in the country's deadliest air disaster in more than two decades.

In 1989, a chartered Cubana de Aviacion plane flying from Havana to Milan, Italy, went down shortly after takeoff, killing all 126 people on board, as well as at least two dozen on the ground.