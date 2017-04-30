RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

April 30, 2017 0536 GMT

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID:191847
Publish Date: Sun, 30 Apr 2017 19:50:31 GMT
Service: Iran

Iran condoles with Cuba over deadly plane crash

Iran condoles with Cuba over deadly plane crash

Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qassemi conveyed Iran’s condolences to Cuba on a plane crash in the Latin American country that claimed the lives of eight people on board.

Qassemi, in a statement on Sunday, expressed sympathy with the Cuban government and people, particularly the families of the victims, IRNA reported.

A Cuban military plane crashed into a hillside on Saturday morning in the western province of Artemisa, killing eight troops, the government said.

In a statement, the Cuba’s Ministry of the Revolutionary Armed Forces said the Soviet-made, twin-engine turboprop Antonov AN-26 took off from the Playa Baracoa airport outside Havana at 06:38 a.m. and crashed into a hillside outside the town of Candelaria about 40 miles away, AP reported.

In November 2010, an AeroCaribbean flight from Santiago to Havana went down in bad weather as it flew over central Cuba, killing all 68 people aboard, including 28 foreigners, in the country's deadliest air disaster in more than two decades.

In 1989, a chartered Cubana de Aviacion plane flying from Havana to Milan, Italy, went down shortly after takeoff, killing all 126 people on board, as well as at least two dozen on the ground.

   
KeyWords
Iran
Cuba
crash
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.irandailyonline.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0459 sec