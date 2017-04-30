Iran wins Asian weightlifting title

Iran was crowned champion at the 2017 Asian Weightlifting Championships in Turkmenistan on Saturday evening to finish a five-year title drought at the event.

On their way to the title, Iranians won 11 medals (five golds, three silvers and three bronzes) and collected a total of 562 points, Press TV reported.

China finished runner-up with 547 points. Uzbekistan stood third with 511 points.

Iranian weightlifter Mohammad Reza Barari grabbed all of the three available gold medals in the 105kg weight category at the multipurpose Saparmurat Turkmenbashi Olympic Stadium in the Turkmen capital city of Ashgabat in the last day of the tournament.

Barari collected the snatch gold with 177kg; and his Uzbek opponent raised 175kg overhead to pocket the silver. The Japanese representative got the bronze medal, by lifting 172kg.

Barari raised 221kg in the clean and jerk contest, and claimed the top spot. His South Korean rival hoisted 220kg and took the second spot. Iran’s Ali Hashemi took away the bronze with a lift of 213kg.

Barari edged the South Korean contestant to receive the gold medal with an aggregate of 398kg. The South Korean weightlifter marked 390kg and finished in the second place. Hashemi secured the aggregate bronze medal with 384kg.

Barari dedicated his three gold medals to the families of the 10 Iranian border guards, who were killed in an ambush attack near the town of Mirjaveh in the southeastern Iranian province of Sistan-Baluchestan on Wednesday.

Also on Saturday, Iran’s Ramin Rabiei lifted 195kg to strike the bronze medal in the snatch event of the over 105kg class.

Presidential praise

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani offered his congratulations to the country’s people and sports community over the winning of the Asian title by Iranian weightlifters after five years.

In a message issued on Sunday, President Rouhani hailed the weightlifters’ success as another sign of the competence of the country’s youths and their ambition to “conquer the peaks of glory and build a better future”.

He further congratulated the Iranian nation and expressed his gratitude toward the champions and medalists as well as others who contributed to the victory.

The president further prayed to God, the Almighty, for the continuation of the achievements of the weightlifting team and all other Iranian athletes.

In another message, the Iranian Ministry of Sports and Youth praised the weightlifters for their outstanding performance during the 2017 Asian Weightlifting Championships.

Iranian Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani, in a separate message, also congratulated the Iranian nation and sports community on the remarkable achievement of Iranian weightlifters.

The weightlifting tournament kicked off in Turkmenistan on April 23, and concluded on April 29.