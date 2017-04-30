Praiseworthy performance

News ID:191850 Publish Date: Sun, 30 Apr 2017 20:09:48 GMT Service: Iran

Iran's men Mohammad Kazemi (-58kg), Mir Hashem Hosseini (-63kg), Armin Hadipour (-54kg), Abolfazl Yaqoubi (-68kg) and Sajjad Mardani (+87kg) collected four golds and a bronze, respectively, at World Taekwondo President's Cup in the Greece during (April 28-30).

Resource: tasnimnews