April 30, 2017 0537 GMT

Publish Date: Sun, 30 Apr 2017 20:09:48 GMT
Praiseworthy performance

Praiseworthy performance

Iran's men Mohammad Kazemi (-58kg), Mir Hashem Hosseini (-63kg), Armin Hadipour (-54kg), Abolfazl Yaqoubi (-68kg) and Sajjad Mardani (+87kg) collected four golds and a bronze, respectively, at World Taekwondo President's Cup in the Greece during (April 28-30).

 

Iran's men Mohammad Kazemi (-58kg), Mir Hashem Hosseini (-63kg), Armin Hadipour (-54kg), Abolfazl Yaqoubi (-68kg) and Sajjad Mardani (+87kg) collected four golds and a bronze, respectively, at World Taekwondo President's Cup in the Greece during (April 28-30).

   
