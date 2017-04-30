Rouhani raps 'ignorance of election campaigning rules'

Incumbent Iranian president, Hassan Rouhani, who is running for a second term, has lashed out at the internal critics of the historic nuclear deal signed under his administration between Tehran and the six world powers, saying "some people" are ignorant of the regulations governing election campaigns.

“Some people begin quarreling just after an administration is elected. This shows that they do not know the rules of campaigning for the election,” Rouhani said during the inaugural ceremony of the first phase of a major refinery project in the southern Iranian port city of Bandar Abbas on Sunday, adding that this was a wrong procedure.

He said the landmark 2015 nuclear agreement, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), was signed between Iran and the P5+1 group of countries based on the guidelines of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

Rouhani added that all Iranians must make use of the atmosphere created after the implementation of the JCPOA, but some individuals have only recently started disputing the deal, stressing, “This is while the JCPOA was a national project.”

During the election campaign, some candidates put themselves to test through people's votes and people elect one of them, Rouhani said.

“So, it is expected that after the election, people from all walks of life and all groups help the elected person manage the [country's] affairs,” he added.

Elsewhere, the Iranian president pointed to the National Persian Gulf Day and the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Day saying that the IRGC played a prominent role in stabilizing the 1979 Islamic Revolution, protecting the country, and assisting people in neighboring countries.

“The IRGC and Iran’s Islamic Revolution play a very important role in supporting the oppressed people of Muslim countries such as Iraq, Syria and Lebanon,” he stated.

Rouhani emphasized that had it not been for Iran, terrorists would have completely overrun regional states and created much greater problems for countries in the Muslim world and across the globe.