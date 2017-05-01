RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

May 01, 2017 1039 GMT

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID:191866
Publish Date: Mon, 01 May 2017 09:28:35 GMT
Service: Iran

Iran calls for cooperation among Persian Gulf states

Iran calls for cooperation among Persian Gulf states

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has called for friendship among Persian Gulf littoral states and highlighted the capability of regional countries to independently run their own affairs free from foreign interference.

“Through cooperation with each other, the [Persian Gulf] regional countries can fulfill their interests and defend themselves against threats,” wrote Zarif in a note on the occasion of National Persian Gulf Day on Sunday.

A portion of the text appeared on Zarif's Instagram account later in the day, according to presstv.ir.

Zarif noted that the Persian Gulf continues to suffer from ‘interference by big powers and their destructive role in the creation of wars and crises’ in the region.

Iran, based on its strategic policies, calls for negotiations and joint cooperation with its neighboring countries in order to solve regional crises, added Zarif.

Iran designated April 30 as National Persian Gulf Day to highlight the fact that the waterway has been referred to by historians and ancient texts as ‘Persian’ since the Achaemenid Empire was established in what is now modern day Iran.

While historical documents show that the waterway has always been referred to as the ‘Persian Gulf’, certain Arab states and their allies have recently mounted efforts to remove ‘Persian’ from the name of the waterway.

National Persian Gulf Day also marks the anniversary of the dislodging of Portuguese military forces from the Strait of Hormuz in 1622, during the reign of Safavid king Shah Abbas I.

   
KeyWords
Iran
calls
cooperation
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.irandailyonline.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/1229 sec