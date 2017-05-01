Unemployment increases risk of heart failure

Being unemployed could raise the risk of death for heart failure patients by up to 50 percent, a study claimed.

Scientists assessed more than 21,000 heart failure patients and found joblessness was linked with a greater likelihood of death than a history of diabetes or stroke, express.co.uk reported.

The team believes unemployment status should now be taken into account for heart failure patients.

Study leader Dr. Rasmus Roerth, of Copenhagen University Hospital, said, “The ability to hold a job brings valuable information on well-being and performance status.

"And workforce exclusion has been associated with increased risk of depression, mental health problems and even suicide. In younger patients with heart failure, employment status could be a potential predictor of morbidity and mortality.”

The study analyzed a link between death and recurrent heart failure in patients in Denmark according to their job status from 1997 to 2012.

Those who did not have a job at the beginning of the study had a 50 percent increased risk of death.

There was also a 12 percent increased risk of re-hospitalization for heart failure compared to those with jobs.

The research is to be presented tomorrow at the Heart Failure 2017 conference in Paris.