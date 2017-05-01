Obama, Biden ready to resume campaigning for Democrats

Former US Vice President Joe Biden says he and former President Barack Obama are ready to resume campaigning for Democrats, as the party struggles to regain public support after suffering dramatic defeats to Republicans.

“I'm ready to help raise money, recruit candidates, campaign — so is Barack — wherever you want, just let me know,” Biden said at a Democratic fundraiser in Manchester, New Hampshire, presstv.ir reported.

He dismissed rumors about a possible presidential bid in 2020, but promised to help Democrats get back on their feet after losing both Congressional and presidential elections to Republicans last year.

The 74-year-old’s busy schedule of addresses and appearances at various events had fueled speculation about his tendency to run. He has openly regretted staying out of the race for the White House.

Obama, on the other hand, returned to the public eye last week to give a much-anticipated speech in Chicago, after spending nearly 100 days relaxing at various locations around the world.

The 44th US president avoided addressing the presidency of his Republican successor Donald Trump, whose victory last November took Democrats by surprise.

Obama also chose to remain silent about Trump’s recent accusations of wiretapping his Manhattan tower in the run-up to the 2016 presidential election.

The former head of state has drawn a lot of criticism by accepting paid speeches. A Wall Street firm will pay him $400,000 for a healthcare speech in September.

Dems can defeat ‘pretty smart’ Trump

In his speech, Biden brought up Trump’s victory against failed Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton, saying he won because he was smart.

“Trump was pretty smart. He made it all personal,” Biden said. “This bile sucked up all the oxygen.”

Noting that Clinton would have made a “great” president, Biden said Democrats would win again if they reunite.

“I know it seems like we’re a house divided and stuck in a political death match, and we don’t know how to get out of it. But we’re better than this,” he said.

“We have to come together. When we do that, things will begin to change because the American people are ready.”

He then proceeded to criticize America’s direction under Trump, without directly mentioning the incumbent president.

“What kind of country are we becoming? What kind of country to we believe that we want to be?” he asked. “Dignity is missing in so much of today’s discussion.”