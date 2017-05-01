RSS
May 01, 2017 1039 GMT

Publish Date: Mon, 01 May 2017 13:37:13 GMT
Australian envoy visits Jondishapour site in Dezful

Australian Ambassador to Iran Ian Biggs in a trip to Southwestern province of Khuzestan visited Jondishapour ancient compound near Dezful city on Sunday.

The ancient city of Jondishapour ― in an area of 800 hectares ― is located in 12 kilometers from Dezful next to Islamabad Village.

The first university in the world was established IN Jundi Shapour 1,800 years ago upon an order by Shahpour the First from Sassanid Dynasty and its remains are merely available.

Director for Jondishapour base Yaqoub Zalqi told IRNA that Ian Biggs is accompanied with his wife, who is an archeologist, visited the area.

He added that the ambassador also visited Choghamish ancient site as well as tomb of Yaqoub Layth founder of Saffarian Dynasty and got acquainted with part of Iran’s history and civilization.

   
