May 01, 2017 1039 GMT

News ID:191878
Publish Date: Mon, 01 May 2017 13:44:56 GMT
Service: Health

Taking the stairs a comparable pick-me-up to coffee

Taking the stairs a comparable pick-me-up to coffee

You'll feel more energized if you do some easy stair walking rather than drinking caffeine, a new study recommended.

The study included college women who said they were chronically sleep deprived, meaning they got less than 6½ hours of sleep a night, UPI reported.

On separate days, they consumed capsules with 50 milligrams of caffeine (roughly the amount in a can of soda) or a placebo, or spent 10 minutes walking up and down stairs (about 30 floors in total) at an easy pace.

Study coauthor Patrick O'Connor, a professor at the University of Georgia's Department of Kinesiology, said, "We found, in both the caffeine and the placebo conditions, that there was not much change in how they felt. But with exercise they did feel more energetic and vigorous.

“The exercise boost was immediate but short-lived.”

The researchers wanted to focus on an easy and convenient way for office workers to be active.

O'Connor added, "Office workers can go outside and walk, but weather can be less than ideal. It has never rained on me while walking the stairs.

“Even a short walk up and down the stairs seems to make workers feel more motivated and refreshed.”

The study was published online recently in the journal Physiology and Behavior.

   
