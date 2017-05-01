More UK primary school children suffering stress from Sats: Survey

UK primary school children sitting national tests are showing increased signs of stress and anxiety around exam time, with some suffering sleeplessness and panic attacks, according to a survey of school leaders.

Eight out of 10 primary school leaders (82 percent) who took part in the survey, seen exclusively by The Guardian, reported an increase in mental health issues among primary school children around the time of the exams.

One child was said to have lost all their eyelashes due to stress, while others worried about academic failure and some had to be comforted after being found sobbing during their exams, according to teachers who participated in the survey.

The survey ― details of which were released on Monday, a week before children are due to sit controversial national standardized tests in English and maths known as Sats ― coincided with the launch of a highly critical report on primary assessment by the Commons cross-party education committee.

It warns that using Sats results as part of a school’s accountability measures is creating a 'high-stakes' system of testing which is damaging teaching and learning in primary schools.

It also says the Sats, as they currently operate, are affecting the wellbeing of both pupils and teachers and it calls on the next government to lower the stakes by limiting what is reported in school annual performance tables.

While many children feel unaffected by the tests, the survey of 1,200 teachers by the Key, a national school support service, found that in general cases of stress, anxiety and panic attacks had increased in more than three-quarters (78 percent) of primary schools over the past two years. In addition school leaders reported an increase in fear of academic failure (76 percent) and depression (55 percent) among their pupils in the period since 2014.

“Children seem far more stressed,” said one school leader who participated in the survey. “We have to provide more support to our pupils especially around assessment times. In last year’s reading test two children sobbed when they started the reading paper and had to take time out before returning to their seats.”

“We had a child lose their eyelashes due to stress, as well as numerous other pupils whose self-esteem has been damaged,” said another leader from a school in the East Midlands. “The current assessment system is placing great pressure on children, which is leading to anxiety and mental health issues.”

Children aged seven and 11 take the tests at the end of key stage 1 and 2 in primary school. More than four in five (81 percent) primary school leaders surveyed said they were more worried about their pupils’ mental health during assessment periods now than they had been two years ago.

Over two-thirds (68 percent) said they believed changes to the curriculum and school performance measures over the same period had had a negative impact on children’s mental health and wellbeing.

More than nine out of 10 (94 percent) of those who took part in the survey acknowledged their pupils were battling a wider range of pressures than five years ago.

However, over a quarter (27 percent) thought the tests were the biggest source of pressure, second only to social media, which nearly four in 10 school leaders (37 percent) regarded as exerting the greatest pressure on pupils.

MPs on the education select committee have warned that the high-stakes system of testing in English primary schools, in which Sats results are used to hold schools and teachers to account, was leading to a narrowing of the curriculum and 'teaching to the test'.

The report recommends reducing the use of Sats as an accountability measure, suggesting that the results from a single cohort should not be published. Instead it suggests a rolling three year average of key stage 2 results should be published, taking some pressure off both teachers and pupils.

Neil Carmichael, chair of the education committee, said: “Many of the negative effects of assessment in primary schools are caused by the use of results in the accountability system rather than the assessment system itself.”

“The resulting high-stakes system has led to a narrowing of the curriculum with a focus on English and maths at the expense of other subjects like science, humanities and the arts.

He said: “It is right that schools are held to account for their performance but the government should act to lower the stakes and help teachers to deliver a broad, balanced and fulfilling curriculum for primary school children.”

MPs have expressed concern about the emphasis on the technical aspects of writing in the Sats tests rather than composition and creativity at primary school. They suggested that the controversial new spelling, punctuation and grammar tests should be non-statutory at key stage 2 and highlighted the inaccessibility of the new writing assessment for pupils with special educational needs.