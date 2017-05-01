Dubai becomes first city to get its own Microsoft font

Not content with having the world's tallest building and biggest shopping center, Dubai has become the first city to get its own font.

According to BBC, the typeface, designed with Microsoft, comes in both Latin and Arabic script, and will be available in 23 languages.

Government bodies have been told to use it in official correspondence.

But given the human rights record of Dubai and the United Arab Emirates, eyebrows will be raised at claims it is a font of 'self-expression'.

Dubai's Crown Prince Hamdan bin Mohammed al-Maktoum said he had been personally involved in 'all the stages' of the development of the font.

It was "a very important step for us as part of our continuous efforts to be ranked first in the digital world," he added.

"We are confident that this new font and its unique specifications will prove popular among other fonts used online and in smart technologies across the world".

Dubai's government said the typeface's design "reflects modernity and is inspired by the city" and "was designed to create harmony between Latin and Arabic".

"Self-expression is an art form," said the blurb accompanying the launch of this font.

"Through it you share who you are, what you think and how you feel to the world. To do so you need a medium capable of capturing the nuances of everything you have to say.

"The Dubai Font does exactly that. It is a new global medium for self-expression."