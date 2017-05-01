Workers rally to mark Labor Day around world

Thousands of workers have taken to the streets in countries across the world to mark the International Workers’ Day, when labor unions often demand better working conditions.

The International Workers’ Day, also known as the May Day, is marked on May 1 every year, presstv.ir wrote.

The rallies sometimes turn violent as clashes erupt between people and police forces.

The Turkish city of Istanbul was the scene of such rallies on Monday, when a group of protesters attempted to defy a ban and March to celebrate the day. The Turkish government has banned rallies on Taksim Square during Workers’ Day.

In the Philippines, activists clashed with riot police as they attempted to force their way to the US Embassy as part of their Labor Day protests in the capital, Manila.

Cambodia was also the scene of protests, with garment workers gathering at a blocked street near the National Assembly in the capital, Phnom Penh.

Over a thousand workers held demonstrations to demand better working conditions on Workers’ Day.

Russians also held rallies in the capital, Moscow, while carrying banners that reads, ‘For decent work, salary, life’.

South Korean workers holding red-colored umbrellas marched in a May Day rally in the capital, Seoul (as seen below).

The rallies were organized by the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions (KCTU).

Shouting slogans, Indonesian workers also rallied in the capital, Jakarta.

Jakarta Police said on Friday that police were ready to ensure the May Day celebration would run peacefully. They expected at least 30,000 workers to take part in the rally.