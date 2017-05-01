Neurosurgeon plans to bring deceased back to life

Dead people who have been cryogenically frozen could be brought back to life within three years — by having their brains transplanted into in a new body, a pioneering neurosurgeon claimed.

Professor Sergio Canavero is preparing to perform the world's first successful head transplant this December and believes the first ever brain transplant is only a few years away from also becoming a reality, express.co.uk wrote.

Canavero, director of the Turin Advanced Neuromodulation Group, said that his team had made massive progress in experiments that seemed impossible even as recently as a few months ago.

In an interview with German magazine Ooom, he said: "We are currently planning the world’s first brain transplant, and I consider it realistic that we will be ready in three years at the latest."

Despite the huge scientific and ethical implications of his work, Canavero is pressing ahead with his ground-breaking plans, and has teamed up with Dr. Xiaoping Ren of China to carry out the world's first head transplant later this year.

Canavero said, “The operation will be carried out at Harbin Medical University, northern China, and the patient will be Chinese.”

The biggest barrier to a successful head transplant is reconnecting the brain to the severed spinal column, in order to control movement and sensation.

But Canavero insisted: "This problem has now been solved."

He said his team had successfully restored mobility to mice that had had their spinal cords entirely severed using a fluid called Texas-PEG.

He added that many controlled studies on different animals had been conducted in South Korea and China and that the results were ‘unambiguous’.

He said, "The spinal cord — and with it the ability to move — can be entirely restored."

The surgeon said, “Plans to perform the world's first brain transplant are already underway.”

Despite widespread skepticism in the scientific community, Canavero said a brain transplant had ‘many advantages’.

He said: “First, there is barely any immune reaction, which means the problem of rejection does not exist.

"The brain is, in a manner of speaking, a neutral organ."

He said one problem was the brain would be hosted in an entirely different body, the impact of which remained to be seen.

Nevertheless, Canavero said he hoped to bring back to life the first patients currently frozen at the Alcor Life Extension Foundation in Arizona.