Foreign investments worth $50b-$80b expected in Iran energy projects

Iran's energy projects are expected to draw foreign investments worth $50 billion-$80 billion in the near future, of which $10 billion will pertain to the petrochemical sector, said a deputy oil minister.

Hossein Zamani-Nia further said that foreign investments to the tune of $185 billion will be required in Iran's energy sector in the course of time, reported Trend News Agency.

He added that foreign investments worth $85 billion are planned in the upstream oil sector by 2021.

However, Homayoun Falakshahi, senior Iran analyst at Wood Mackenzie told Trend News Agency, "We estimate that National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) would need $115 billion over 20 years to develop the 50 oil and gas fields it has shortlisted for investment under the IPC."

He noted, "Despite much interest from international oil companies, it is unlikely that all of these projects will be awarded, so the actual level of investment will be a lot less. Because of ongoing US sanctions, international banks continue to be extremely cautious. This will make it difficult for Iran to attract the required capital, at least for now."

Iran introduced 49 oil and gas fields to foreign investors based on newly designed oil contract, called the Iran Petroleum Contract (IPC) in 2015, but it hasn't called tenders on them yet.

Earlier, Iran's Oil Minister Bijan Namdar Zanganeh said that about $20-$30 billion worth of foreign investments are expected to be attracted based on the IPC.

About 80 percent of Iran's active fields are in their second half life and lose 8-12 percent of productivity each year.

Iran says its old oilfields would lose 0.3 mbd of productivity during this year, but 0.35 mbd of oil would be added from new fields such as Azar, oil layer of South Pars and West Karoon block.

Falakshahi said that Iran's biggest potential clearly lies in the West Karun fields, which are huge and in early phases of development. "Fields such as Azadegan or Yadavaran could produce more than 1 mbd combined. However, new output from other fields is will also make a significant contribution — Azar and the South Pars Oil Layer will produce a combined 90,000 bpd by 2020."

Iran has prioritized the development of West Karoon block, including North and South Azadegan fields, Yadavaran and North and South Yaran fields with 64 billion barrels of in-situ reserves, which currently has about three percent share in the country's total crude oil production, halved since December 2016, according to an official document.