North Korea warns of nuclear test 'at any time'

North Korea warned Monday that it will carry out a nuclear test "at any time and at any location" set by its leadership, in the latest rhetoric to fuel jitters in the region.

A spokesman for the Foreign Ministry said the North was "fully ready to respond to any option taken by the US," AFP reported.

Pyongyang will continue bolstering its "preemptive nuclear attack" capabilities unless Washington scrapped its hostile policies, he said in a statement carried by the state-run KCNA news agency.

"The DPRK's measures for bolstering the nuclear force to the maximum will be taken in a consecutive and successive way at any moment and any place decided by its supreme leadership," the spokesman added, apparently referring to a sixth nuclear test and using the North's official name, the Democratic Republic of Korea.

Tensions on the Korean peninsula have been running high for weeks, with signs that the North might be preparing a long-range missile launch or a sixth nuclear test – and with Washington refusing to rule out a military strike in response.

The North has carried out five nuclear tests in the last 11 years and is widely believed to be making progress toward building a missile capable of delivering an atomic warhead.

The spokesman added if the North was not armed with "the powerful nuclear force," Washington would have "committed without hesitation the same aggressive act in Korea as it has committed against other countries".

Pyongyang's latest attempted show of force was a failed missile test on Saturday that came just hours after US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson pressed the UN Security Council to do more to push the North into abandoning its weapons program.

Tillerson warned the UN Security Council last week of "catastrophic consequences" if the world does not act and said that military options for dealing with the North were still "on the table".

In an interview that aired Sunday on CBS television network's "Face the Nation," US President Donald Trump said that if North Korea carries out another nuclear test, "I would not be happy".

Asked if "not happy" signified "military action," Trump answered: "I don't know. I mean, we'll see."