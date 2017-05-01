Iran, Switzerland keen on boosting economic ties

Iran and Switzerland discussed the broadening economic relations between the two countries, particularly in the banking sector.

In a meeting with his Swiss counterpart Passalia in Tehran, Vice Chairman of Iran's Chamber of Commerce, Industries and Mines Pedram Soltani pointed to the areas of cooperation such as banking, tourism, technology and pharmaceuticals and called for the establishment of a joint Iran-Switzerland council to look into the issues, Fars News Agency reported.

The two countries' private sectors should pave the way for banking relations as one of the main prerequisites for economic ties, Soltani noted.

Describing the current Iran-Switzerland cooperation as unsatisfactory, he underlined that the two countries could collaborate to boost cooperation with the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS).

Passalia pointed to cooperation in the energy, steel and banking sectors, and said, "Major agreements will be signed between the two countries in the foreseeable future."

In April, Swiss Ambassador to Tehran Giulio Haas voiced his country's willingness to broaden economic and trade relations with Iran. "Switzerland is ready to expand all-out cooperation with Iran, particularly in the economic and trade sectors," Haas said.

The Swiss envoy said that investment by Swiss businessmen in Iran has doubled in recent years.

He also said, "In the past four years, the number of Swiss tourists visiting Iran has increased from 5,000 to 15,000 and the two countries have cordial relations in the tourism industry."