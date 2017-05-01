Austria calls for broadening trade ties with Iran

Austrian Ambassador to Iran Friedrich Stift voiced his country's willingness to expand mutual cooperation with Tehran.

Boosting cooperation and diplomatic exchanges can open new chapter in Austria-Iran relations, the Austrian envoy said, according to Fars News Agency.

Stift reiterated that Austria has always mentioned Iran as a regional power and ties between the two countries date back to 500 years ago.

In early November 2016, Head of Australia's Vorarlberg State Chamber of Commerce Helmut Steurer underlined the need for broadening of trade and banking relations with Iran. "I am certain that my country's banks are willing to be active in Iran," Steurer told reporters.

He underlined that Austrian banks must open branches in Iran.

Steurer visited Iran to attend a conference on Iran-Austria trade cooperation, and said, "There are some agreements to protect joint investments between Iran and Austria which can serve as a good base for promoting investments in the future."

He said that since Austria's Vorarlberg state is a neighbor of Switzerland, Germany and Lichtenstein and the western Austrian state of Vorarlberg has to compete with these economic powers.

"The products of this state are of high quality and can help Iran's progress," Steurer added.

The conference on Iran-Austria trade cooperation was held in Tehran on November 7, 2016.