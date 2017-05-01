President: Incumbent administration generated 2m jobs

President Hassan Rouhani has defended his administration's performance in creating new jobs.

Speaking on the occasion of International Workers’ Day on Monday, Rouhani said his administration had created as many as two million jobs, IRNA reported.

“We were not an administration of sloganeering, but one of action. We were not an administration of [hollow] words, but one of deeds,” he said.

“Those who shout slogans today [in favor of the workers’ rights], why were they silent yesterday? If they are concerned about the workers, why did they not speak of workers yesterday?” he added in an apparent jab at some of his electoral rivals, who have criticized his administration’s economic performance.

He further said promoting business ambience should be prioritized to reduce unemployment.

The president noted that his administration has spared no effort to boost laborers’ job security.

He branded job insecurity as the worst kind of insecurity, saying everybody should do his or her best to promote the living standards of laborers.