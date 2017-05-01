Palestinian mass hunger strike gains more popular support

Popular support for a hunger strike by hundreds of Palestinians imprisoned by Israel has been gaining momentum with West Bank marches, sit-ins and a social media campaign showing video clips of celebrities from across the Arab world drinking salty water in solidarity.

The strike is one of the largest such protests in recent years, with potential fallout beyond the prisoners’ demands for better conditions in Israeli prisons, AP wrote on Monday.

Some 1,500 Palestinian prisoners held by Israel entered the 15th day of the open-ended hunger strike on Monday, with Israeli prison authorities ramping up punitive measures in an attempt to pressure prisoners to break their strikes – as the health of hunger strikers continued to decline.

The strike has catapulted organizer Marwan Barghouti, who is serving five life sentences, back into the spotlight and boosted his national leadership credentials. The 58-year-old Barghouti, behind bars since 2002, has consistently led in polls as the most popular choice to someday succeed 82-year-old Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.

This week in downtown Ramallah, an iconic photo of Barghouti wearing a brown Israeli prison uniform — shackled hands raised defiantly above his head — was plastered on house walls, shop windows and sit-in tents where relatives of prisoners held framed photos of the detainees.

A large rally in support of the hunger strikers has been scheduled for Wednesday, the day Abbas is to meet President Donald Trump at the White House for the first time.

Prisoners have long been a consensus issue among Palestinians.

In the half-century since Israel captured the West Bank, Gaza Strip and East Beit-ul-Moqaddas, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians have been imprisoned at one time or another for fighting against Israeli rule, for acts ranging from stone-throwing and membership in resistance groups.

Currently, about 6,500 Palestinians are being held in Israeli prisons, including several hundred without charges or trial, according to Palestinian figures.

Qadoura Fares, who heads an advocacy group for Palestinian prisoners, said that the Israeli authorities are trying to weaken the resolve of the hunger strikers by isolating Barghouti and negotiating separate deals for each prison.

Fares said that Barghouti would continue with the strike “even if he was alone, until he achieves the goal.”

In support of the hunger strikers, a general strike last week shuttered shops and schools in the West Bank and East Beit-ul-Moqaddas. A campaign called "water and salt," initiated by the Barghouti family, is spreading on social media and at sit-in tents across the West Bank. Participants drink salty water in a show of solidarity.

Several celebrities in the Arab world have already taken part, including the host of "Arabs Got Talent," who drank the salt water at the opening of his popular Beirut-based TV show over the weekend. Others included a prominent Iraqi football player and a Lebanese artist.