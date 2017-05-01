Iran, Armenia ink customs cooperation deal

Tehran and Yerevan signed an agreement to boost cooperation in customs affairs.

The deal was signed by Head of Iran's Customs Administration Massoud Karbasian and Chairman of Armenia's State Revenue Committee Vardan Harutyunyan in Yerevan, Fars News Agency reported.

Based on the agreement, the two countries will expand cooperation on custom regulations, products' value and classification, enforcing rules and transportation regulations.

The two sides also discussed challenges and cross-border trade opportunities and ways to foster trade relations.

Upon implementation of the provisions of the newly-signed protocol, all information, requests as well as customs and trade documents between Iran and Armenia need to be provided in accordance with national laws of the two countries.

The agreement also calls for the exchange of customs figures on bilateral trade turnover every three months as well as on an annual basis.

The pact will provide grounds for facilitating and expanding trade between Tehran and Yerevan as will also open a new chapter in trade relations, which will, in turn, raise the level of economic ties between the two countries.

Iran' exports to Armenia amounted to $179.103 million in the year to March 20 while its imports from Armenia in the same period stood at $20.892 million.