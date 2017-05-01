Modern Iranian art sales peak at Christie's, Sotheby's, Bonham's

Modern works of art by Iranian artists are selling like hot cakes at the spring auctions of Christie's (Dubai, the UAE), Sotheby's (London, the UK), and Bonham's (New York, the US).

Iran holds the record for the highest number of lots to have gone under hammer this spring at these international auctions of modern and contemporary art. It also holds a new record for the works of art auctioned with a whopping 40 percent of the entire number of lots, peaking at approximately $5,116,952 (over 190 billion rials). The spring season sales at these three auction houses peaked at a total of $15,089,947, honaronline.ir reported.

The lots included 83 masterpieces by 56 Iranian artists including Hossein Zenderoudi, Bahman Mohasses, Sohrab Sepehri and Monir Shahroudi Farmanfarmayan. In total, out of this number, 64 works went under the hammer and sold for well over $5 .1 million.

Art experts and collectors say the number of lots and the record works of art auctioned highlights fundamental change and sustainable demand, as prices for Iranian art are already rising at these auction houses. On the other hand, this demand for Iranian art is also reflecting a global trend of rising interest in modern work.

It is important to note that 10 works of art by Iranian artists alone were auctioned at $650,000 at Sotheby's. It was one single work by Mohasses auctioned at $757,485 that helped Iran top the list at the auction house. He secured the second place after Zenderoudi. The third and fourth places went to four works of art auctioned at over $700,000 by Sepehri and three others by Farmanfarmayan.

A report by The National on April 27 said, "A rare work by one of Iran's greatest modern masters Bahman Mohasses tripled the artist's world record at auction selling for US$748,772 (approx. Dh2.7m)."

At Bonham's, more Iranian works of art went under the hammer — 17 in total. But with $200,000 short, they failed to match those auctioned at Sotheby's. At Christie's, the Iranian lots broke a new record — 14 works auctioned at over $3 million dollars, making the Christie's the most important place for selling Iranian modern and contemporary art.

The biggest lots went to Hossein Zenderoudi, with seven works auctioned at $1.525,625, or some 30 percent of all lots by Iranian artists.

Further details can be found at www.honaronline.ir.

In total, Iranian contemporary and modern artists had 46 out of 162 lots at Christie's, 11 out of 60 lots at Sotheby's, and 23 out of 74 lots at Bonham's. Only 19 Iranian lots failed to find any buyers.

Interest in contemporary and modern Iranian art began to take off, first in the Middle East and then globally, after Christie's held its first Dubai auction of Middle Eastern art in 2006.