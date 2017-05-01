'Cold Breath' invited to Mammoth Lakes

Iranian film 'Cold Breath', directed and produced by Abbas Raziji, has been invited to compete at the Mammoth Lakes Film Festival in the US state of California this month.

Organizers of the festival's third edition extended an invitation for the film to be screened in the competition section of the US event, ifilmtv.com reported.

The five-day film festival will open on May 24, 2017.

'Cold Breath' recounts the story of Maryam who is past her thirties. The woman was born as a girl, went through her puberty as a boy and on the way of love and subsistence she tried hard to pass her every day life like a male.

The Iranian flick features stars such as Bita Baderan, Majid Mozaffari, Parichehr Riali, Hamideh Barati and Ezzatollah Ramezanifar.

The 2017 Mammoth Lakes Film Festival will screen over 60 features and shorts in the setting of Mammoth Lakes — California's premier mountain resort, high in the Eastern Sierra.