Police break up int’l network of cocaine distributors

Iran’s police forces have broken up an ‘international’ network of cocaine distributors in an operation north of the country.

Iranian Anti-Narcotics Police Chief General Mohammad Massoud Zahedian said a recent arrest of a Bolivian woman carrying 7.5 kilograms of cocaine at Tehran’s Imam Khomeini International Airport helped the police detect and bust the network of cocaine distributors that included four Latin women and an Iranian man in the northern provinces.

According to police, a local ringleader of the gang was an Iranian man working with his Ecuadorian wife, who had made investments in Ecuador.

Those arrested have confessed to having smuggled significant amounts of cocaine into Iran in three stages in the past four years, the general added.

The police have so far identified three Bolivian women working with the international ring, he noted, saying two top members have been captured inside Iran.

Cocaine is a highly processed and concentrated drug extracted from coca, a natural leaf cultivated in South America.