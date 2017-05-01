RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

May 01, 2017 0431 GMT

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID:191904
Publish Date: Mon, 01 May 2017 19:41:36 GMT
Service: Iran

Larijani: $200b spent for construction of ‘empty’ apartments

Larijani: $200b spent for construction of ‘empty’ apartments

National Desk

Iran’s Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani stressed the necessity of efficient use of the country’s income, saying that $200 billion of the country’s money was spent for construction of apartments during the previous government, which are empty now.

The construction plan, known as Mehr Housing Project, started during the tenure of then president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad. The current administration found the megaproject a major contributing factor to inflation and excessive money stock.

Ali Larijani also reacted to recent remarks by some upcoming presidential hopefuls, who have promised to increase cash subsidies, emphasizing that the government is not able to double or triple cash subsidies in the current economic situation facing the country.

He made the remarks while addressing a gathering of teachers in central province of Qom on Monday.

“The government annually pays nearly $40 billion for subsidies and given the government’s income and expenses, it is impossible to increase the subsidy payment”, Larijani said.

 

 

 

 

 

 

   
KeyWords
Larijani
construction
apartments
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.irandailyonline.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/8991 sec