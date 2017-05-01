Larijani: $200b spent for construction of ‘empty’ apartments

National Desk

Iran’s Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani stressed the necessity of efficient use of the country’s income, saying that $200 billion of the country’s money was spent for construction of apartments during the previous government, which are empty now.

The construction plan, known as Mehr Housing Project, started during the tenure of then president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad. The current administration found the megaproject a major contributing factor to inflation and excessive money stock.

Ali Larijani also reacted to recent remarks by some upcoming presidential hopefuls, who have promised to increase cash subsidies, emphasizing that the government is not able to double or triple cash subsidies in the current economic situation facing the country.

He made the remarks while addressing a gathering of teachers in central province of Qom on Monday.

“The government annually pays nearly $40 billion for subsidies and given the government’s income and expenses, it is impossible to increase the subsidy payment”, Larijani said.