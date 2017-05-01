Navy commander: Only regional states can ensure security in Persian Gulf

Iran's Navy Commander Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari criticized the presence of extra-regional powers in the region, stressing that only regional countries are capable of maintaining security in the Persian Gulf, the Sea of Oman and the entire Middle East.

“Only regional countries themselves can suitably establish security in this region and the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman, while the presence of extra-regional countries has always been a source of tension and crisis,” Sayyari said on Monday.

He pointed to the Iranian naval forces’ readiness to repel threats by arrogant powers, saying that the country’s armed forces would not allow an act of aggression, as they are fully prepared to defend the Islamic Republic and deter any military attack, Press TV reported.

The commander added that Iran’s Armed Forces, including the navy, are boosting their might, and reiterated that the Islamic Republic’s military power and defense achievements would not be used for aggression against any other country.

Iran is increasing its military power only to defend the country, safeguard its territorial integrity and protect its national resources and interests.

Speaking in a meeting with commanders of security forces on April 23, Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier General Hossein Dehqan underlined Iran's resolve to boost its military might and said the Islamic Republic would leave no stone unturned in developing its missile capabilities.

Dehqan added that Iranians would not tolerate humiliation by world powers or their efforts to impose their will on the nation.

Iran has recently made major breakthroughs in its defense sector and attained self-sufficiency in producing important military equipment and hardware.

The Islamic Republic says its military power poses no threat to other countries and is merely based on the doctrine of deterrence.