Tehran International Book Fair to open Tuesday

The 30th Tehran International Book Fair (TIBF) opensWednesday at the 'Shahr-e Aftab' (Sun City) Complex in the south of Tehran in a ceremony to be attended by Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance Reza Salehi-Amiri and Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani.

The fair, whose motto this year is "Let's read one more book", will host visitors on May 3-13, from 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., IRNA reported.

The event will be attended by 2,282 publishers, including 643 domestic and 139 foreign publishers from 110 countries.

The books will be on display in an area of 135,000 square meters.

Italy's Deputy Minister for Cultural Heritage and Activities and Tourism Antimo Cesaro is among the special speakers at the opening ceremony.

Italy is the special guest at the30th fair with the motto 'Timeless Beauty' while the Turkish city of Istanbul is the fair's guest of honor.

The exhibition will also host the heads of 14 foreign book fairs.

Director General of Italy's Libraries and Cultural Institutes Rossana Rummo last month explained that 'Timeless Beauty' helps transfer two concepts to the minds of Iranian visitors, the first of which is the beauty of being together and second is appreciating this beauty which is timeless.

She described Italy's participation in the event as a good opportunity for the two countries to know more about each other and review their longstanding historical relations.

This is the second time that Sun City is hosting the TIBF.