Short film 'Not Yet' wins big at Korean festival

Iranian director Arian Vazirdaftari's 'Not Yet' took two impressive awards at the 34th Busan International Short Film Festival (BISFF) in South Korea.

The short film won the grand prix in the international competition section as well as the Network for the Promotion of Asian Cinema (NETPAC) Award of the festival's 2017 run, ifilmtv.com reported.

The 15-minute film is about a woman, Hasti, who has just turned 21. She studies abroad and her parents in Iran want to congratulate her online.

The short film had its national premiere at the 33rd Tehran Short Film Festival in November 2016, winning the award for best fiction.

This is Vazirdaftari's sixth short film.

The 34th BISFF was held from April 25 to 30, 2017 at the Busan Cinema Center.

The 2017 BISFF looked into the current trend of international short films and presented four program categories. It included Official Competition, Guest Country Program, World Shorts and Shorts for Family under which subcategories were associated respectively.

According to Mehr News Agency, the festival's panel of jury, in a statement, gave their reason to award the Iranian short saying, "In the humanist and realist route of a master like Abbas Kiarostami [the late Iranian filmmaker], 'Not yet' is a portrait of a marriage on the verge of collapse, but at the same time informs the audience and the characters of the beauties they once shared with each partner."