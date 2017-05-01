RSS
May 01, 2017

News ID:191909
Publish Date: Mon, 01 May 2017
Service: Iran

Iranian sets new world record in climbing

Iranian sets new world record in climbing

Iran’s Reza Alipour set new speed world record to win the gold medal at the International Federation of Sport Climbing (IFSC) World Cup in Nanjing, China, on Sunday.

After the first stop of the Asian Tour at IFSC World Cup Chongqing last weekend, the best bouldering and speed athletes in the world traveled east to Nanjing, ifsc-climbing.org reported.

The previous world record for men's 15-meter speed wall was set at 5.60 seconds by Danyil Boldyrev at the IFSC World Championships in 2014.

Alipour raised the bar, posting a new record of 5.48 seconds in the semifinal race against Bassa Mawem of France, who finished fourth. The 23-year-old Iranian star registered no times above six seconds, and he completed the historic weekend with a victory in the final match after a fall from runner-up Aleksandr Shikov of Russia. Vladislav Deulin, winner at Chongqing, in the previous weekend, continued to compete well in China and finished with bronze at Nanjing.

The IFSC Climbing World Cup 2017 started in China on April 29 and ended the following day. 

 

   
