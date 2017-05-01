RSS
May 01, 2017 0430 GMT

News ID:191913
Publish Date: Mon, 01 May 2017 20:16:36 GMT
Service: Iran

Iran bags three Asian GP bronzes

Kayvan Qanbarzadeh, Ali Samari and Mostafa Ebrahimi handed Iran three bronze medals at the third leg of Asian Grand Prix 2017 in Chinese Taipei.

Qanbarzadeh stood third at the high jump contest, registering a 2.24-meter mark. Zhao Sun from China snatched the gold medal of the heat with 2.27 meters.

Samari picked the shot put bronze with his best throw of 18.68 meters.

The gold and silver medals went to Indian and Chinese athletes Om Prakash Singh Karhana and Jiaxing Wu with 19.58- and 19.21-meter records in their final attempts.

In men's 1500m, Ebrahimi clocked 1:52.66min to snatch the bronze.

A Sri Lankan representative set the time of 1:51.34 to take the glittering gold and an Indian athlete recorded 1:51.35 and received the silver.

 

   
KeyWords
Asian GP
bronzes
Ali Samari
 
