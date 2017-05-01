Yemeni snipers kill three Saudi troopers in retaliatory attack

Yemeni army soldiers, backed by fighters from allied Popular Committees, have shot dead three Saudi troopers in the kingdom’s southwestern border region of Jizan, in retaliation for the Riyadh regime’s military campaign against the crisis-hit country.

Yemeni forces shot and killed two Saudi troopers at al-Farizah military base of the region, located 967 kilometers southwest of the capital Riyadh, on Monday evening, Arabic-language al-Masirah television network reported.

Earlier in the day, three civilians sustained injuries when Saudi military aircraft carried out an airstrike against a residential neighborhood in Ar Rahidah town of the southwestern Yemeni province of Ta'izz.

Two civilians were also killed and four others wounded when Saudi warplanes struck an area in the Maqbanah district of the same Yemeni province.

Separately, Yemeni soldiers and their allies lobbed a barrage of artillery rounds at a gathering of Saudi-sponsored militiamen loyal to the resigned Yemeni president, Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi, in the Mawza' district of Ta’izz Province.

An unnamed military official told Yemen’s official Saba news agency on Monday that the attack had left dozens of mercenaries killed or wounded.

Moreover, Yemeni forces targeted a Saudi reconnaissance drone as it was flying over the Midi district in Yemen's northwestern province of Hajjah.

Saudi Arabia has been incessantly pounding Yemen since March 2015 in an attempt to bring back Hadi, a staunch ally of Riyadh, to power and to undermine the Houthi Ansarullah movement. The Riyadh regime has, however, failed to reach its goals despite suffering great expense.

The military aggression has claimed the lives of more than 12,000 people, most of them civilians.