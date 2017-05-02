New antibacterial wound cover may prevent thousands of infections

The wound cover was created using an antibacterial substance extracted from the shells of crustaceans, such as shrimp, and is held in place by a bandage, UPI reported.
The wound cover was developed in response to the growing problem of antibacterial resistance throughout the world.
A recent report by the Review on Antimicrobial Resistance suggested that antimicrobial resistance may kill as many as 10 million people a year by 2050.
Researchers were inspired by hydrogel dressings that are durable, elastic and can adapt to the shape of the affected body part, and provide moisture to a wound to speed up healing and cool the wound down.
They adapted the hydrogel dressing's manufacturing technique to make a version that is antibacterial and biodegradable by using chitosan, a substance extracted from the shells of crustaceans.
Chitosan has been used in bandages to stop bleeding and is known for its antimicrobial properties.
Researchers used a technique known as irradiation to combine chitosan with hydrogel dressings using cross-linking of hydrophilic polymers next to water to form a firm and durable structure that is sterilized in the process.
Dr. Radoslaw Wach, of the Lodz University of Technology, said, "We developed a composition where chitosan is dissolved in lactic acid and, when added to the regular composition of the dressing, it does not adversely change its ability to cross-link during manufacturing or alter its mechanical and functional properties.
"The new hydrogel wound dressing is biologically active."