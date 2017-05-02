Rouhani vows to preserve N-deal in 2nd term

President Rouhani vowed to preserve the Iran's nuclear deal during his second term, adding his administration will still have a counterplan ready if the other side violates the agreement.

Speaking to IRIB Monday night, incumbent President Hassan Rouhani discussed his policies for his second run in the office, saying “my foreign policy will focus on constructive interaction with the world, but neighboring and Muslim countries will be given more priority.”

He went on to add, “improving ties with neighboring countries is important to us due to economic interests, national security and the current regional instability. The Muslim world is our cultural partner. Europe, America, Asia, and all other non-hostile countries will be next on our list for expansion of cooperation.”

About plans for resistance in the next government, Rouhani said “our region has too many enemies, and major powers have long set their greedy eyes on the Middle East. We have Israel on the one hand, and terrorism on the other. We will stand against all these threats and extend support to whichever country that is being threatened by these factors.”

The President stressed that Iran will not be the one initiating the violation of the nuclear deal, dubbed JCPOA, in his second term in the office, adding however that his government has prepared a counterplan in case the other sides to the deal do not comply with their commitments.

“The US has not stopped its hostile measures against us, but the more our national and regional powers increase, the easier it will be to stand against such hostilities,” he added.