May 02, 2017

Publish Date: Tue, 02 May 2017
Iran hosting 24th WWER Regulators’ Forum

The 24th annual meeting of the Forum of the State Nuclear Safety Authorities of the Countries Operating WWER Type Reactors is to be held in the central Iranian city Isfahan.

The event will take place on May 2 and 3 with the participation of all member states, namely Iran itself, Armenia, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, China, Finland, Hungary, India, Russia, Slovakia, and Ukraine.

A representative of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and one of Germany will also attend the two-day meeting.

This is the first time that Iran’s nuclear safety center is hosting the event.

The Forum was established in 1993 in a bid to foster the enhancement of nuclear safety and radiation protection through the utilization of the collective experience, information exchange, and consolidation of efforts of the national nuclear safety authorities.

The Forum holds annual meetings hosted by its member states.

The Water-Water Energetic Reactor (WWER) is a series of pressurized water reactor designs with a power output ranging from 70 to 1,200 megawatt electrical.

Iran has enhanced its nuclear cooperation with other countries following a deal with six world powers that ended a dispute over the Iranian nuclear program in 2015.

   
