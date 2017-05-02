Caixin PMI: China April factory growth slows

China's factory sector lost momentum in April, with growth slowing to its weakest pace in seven months as domestic and export demand faltered and commodity prices fell, a private survey showed on Tuesday.

The findings echoed those in official manufacturing and service sector data on Sunday, reinforcing views that China's economic growth remains solid but is starting to moderate after a surprisingly strong start to the year, according to Reuters.

The Caixin/Markit Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' index (PMI) fell to 50.3 in April, missing economist forecasts' of 51.0 and a significant decline from March's 51.2.

The index remained above the 50.0 mark which separates expansion from contraction on a monthly basis, but only just, and grew at its slowest pace since September 2016.

The private factory survey suggested growth faded at a shaper pace than the official reading, but economists largely attributed the softening in both cases to a pullback in global commodity prices and signs of moderating in China's red-hot housing market after a flurry of government cooling measures.

Betty Wang, senior China economist at ANZ, said many companies had ‘too strong’ a bullish view when global commodity prices began rallying late last year, but that trend is now changing, making firms more cautious about spending.

Coupled with more property tightening measures hitting the real estate sector — a major driver for China's economy — since March, market expectations may have started to reverse, she add.

The private survey showed production growth and total new orders rose at the slowest pace since last September, with both showing only slight improvement from the previous month.

Sharp falls in prices of iron ore, steel and other raw materials led to a sharp cooling in producer price inflation, which has helped some firms' such as steel mills and smelters post their strongest profits in years