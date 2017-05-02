Militant attack kills three Egyptian police

Unidentified gunmen have attacked an Egyptian police convoy in the capital Cairo, killing three officers and wounding five others.

According to a statement by the Interior Ministry, the attack took place late on Monday as the convoy was on a main road in the neighborhood of Nasr City.

Two of the victims had the rank of captain, it said. Police returned fire when they came under attack by the assailants, who were riding in two vehicles.

The incident comes as the government declared a three-month state of emergency on April 10, following deadly church bombings.

The Cairo attack has not been claimed by any group so far, but it comes at a time when Egyptian forces are fighting the Daesh-affiliated Velayat Sinai terrorist group in the restive Sinai Peninsula.

Hundreds of security forces have been killed during the violent clashes with militants across the troubled region over the past months.

Since July 2015, Egypt’s military has been engaged in a high-scale security operation against the militants in Sinai following coordinated terrorist attacks on several army checkpoints that claimed the lives of 21 soldiers earlier that year.