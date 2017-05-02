South Korean pension reform urgent to curb elderly poverty

South Korea's next government urgently needs to overhaul the country's out-of-date pension system.

Otherwise, South Korea will see a further increase in its elderly poverty rate, as projected by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), analysts said on Tuesday, The Korea Times wrote.

The younger generation will also face a higher debt burden to finance the retirement of the elderly.

"The gist of the problem is the misconception of the National Pension Service's (NPS) role in our social security system," independent economist Chu Jin-hyung said.

"Its funds should be redistributed mainly to reduce the growing elderly poverty rate. The pension fund should no longer be introduced as a low-risk, high-return saving scheme for everyone. This has been an inappropriate concept of what social security really is."

He noted that advanced economies such as Germany introduce their pension systems as a social safety net for the mid- and low-income earners.

South Korea needs to re-identify its socioeconomic problems by setting the meaning of its social security straight and redistributing its wealth properly to prevent the elderly poverty rate from further rising to above 60 percent, he said.

South Korea's elderly poverty rate of 50 percent is about four times the OECD average of 12.6 percent.

"It is not whether the pension fund has a cash flow problem or not, but what its real role should be," Chu said.

"Since our pension issue has often turned into political infighting, it won't be easy to convince the public to use the fund for poverty prevention. That is why politicians have focused on boosting basic allowance or pension for the elderly."

South Korea doubled its basic pension to a maximum of 200,000 won a month three years ago for about 70 percent of the elderly.

However, critics said that the country was not able to manage and redistribute it well.

"South Korea should focus the basic pension on the lowest-income elderly to ensure that they escape from absolute poverty," the OECD said in its 2016 report.

"In addition, given that most of the elderly people's assets are in real estate, developing plans to turn those into liquid assets would provide additional income."

The OECD warned that a higher poverty rate would lead to a higher suicide rate.

The country's elderly suicide rate of over 80 per 100,000 people is far above the OECD average of 22, it added.

The lack of quality jobs for the elderly also poses a problem in poverty, despite having a high employment rate among people aged above 50.

Kim Sun-taek, president of the Korea Taxpayers' Association (KTA), said that without pension reforms, not only will the NPS face more difficulties in managing its funds amid an aging population and low birthrate, but also the younger generation will have to shoulder more debt burden to finance the elderly.

Debts of more than 120 billion won a day rest on young adults' shoulders to preserve the pension for the elderly, the KTA noted. This is an increase from 80 billion won a day in 2006.

Then, former health and welfare minister Rhyu Si-min called for major pension reforms as South Korea will inevitably face a super-aging society and lower birthrate.

Due to miscalculations by the Welfare Ministry and the NPS, the pension fund is expected to see its assets start to deplete beginning in 2051, nine years ahead of the government's initial forecast, the KTA said.

The NPS has had returns of seven percent on average over the past two years, 2.3 percentage points lower than the government's expected return on investment.

The government based its initial return forecast on South Korea's economy growing 4.5 percent in 2016 with a birthrate of 1.29 per woman.

But the country grew 2.8 percent last year, and its birthrate stood at 1.17, a record low.

Yields on corporate bonds graded AA minus fell to 2.1 percent on average last year, from 3.3 percent in 2013. The government previously forecast that they would increase to 6.5 percent from 4.7 percent. The pension invests more than 50 percent of public money in fixed-income securities.

"The interest rates have fallen, further increasing the debt burden on young adults," KTA President Kim said.

"The pension was established on the hypothesis that the workforce will grow, thus it could be managed for society. But we need to reassess and reform this pension system that could improve the environment South Korea is in ― reducing workforce, rising debt, low birthrate, aging population, elderly poverty."