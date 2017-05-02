Parents inadvertently burning their children in new slime craze

A growing trend in homemade slime has seen an increase in the number of children admitted to hospital for burns to their hands.

Fuelled by popularity on Instagram, parents have found they are unable to get hold of slime, so many have turned to making their own, reportuk.org wrote.

But some of the ingredients suggested include Borax of sodium tetraborate, which is used as an insecticide or cleaning product.

Slime is normally made using water, glue and food coloring.

Rebekha D’Stephano, from Manchester, shared pictures of her daughter’s burned hands.

Writing on Facebook to warn other parents she said she had allowed her daughter, DeeJay, to make the slime herself.

"Well we made it a million times too and nothing happened." She added: "I feel terrible. I feel like the worst mother in the world."

Carolyn Forte from the cleaning lab at the Good Housekeeping Institute said: "The bottom line is that it’s a cleaning product and it’s not made to be played with.

"Be smart about it, use it under supervision and make sure kids wash their hands."

Dr. Robin Jacobson, a pediatrician at NYU Langone Medical Center, warned the magazine: "When you’re mixing it up, Borax can get in the air and irritate your airways. If kids put their hands in their mouths by mistake, it could be toxic."