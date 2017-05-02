UK schools cutting mental health services to plug funding gaps

Cash-strapped schools are cutting mental health services such as counselors and pastoral provision as they try to cover funding gaps, two influential groups of MPs said.

The health and education select committees joined forces for the inquiry, which called on the government to look at the impact of budget cuts on mental health services for children, The Guardian wrote.

Services to support wellbeing are “the first thing to go” when budgets are under pressure, the inquiry heard. The government announced £1.25 billion in additional funding for young people’s mental health in 2015, but almost 80 percent of primary school headteachers responding to a survey said a lack of money prevented them from providing mental health support in schools such as counselors.

The MPs wrote: “We know that more than half of all mental ill health starts before the age of 15 and it is therefore a false economy to cut services for children and young people.”

There are 'unacceptable' variations in the level of access children have to mental health services because some parts of the country lack strong links between schools and mental health providers, the inquiry found.

Education Minister Edward Timpson told the inquiry a pilot scheme increasing collaboration between schools and mental health services was being expanded to 1,200 more schools.

The MPs called on the government to “commit resources to establish partnerships with mental health services across all schools and colleges”.

The issue of social media was of particular concern for the inquiry, which found that it could help and harm young people’s mental wellbeing. Witnesses told the inquiry that young people tended to contact support services such as Childline on the Internet rather than by phone, and social media could help connect young people, especially those with rare conditions, to supportive communities. But cyberbullying and sleep deprivation due to late-night screen use concerned witnesses to the inquiry.

Schools should teach pupils how to make sensible decisions around social media, the inquiry determined, as part of equipping them for the modern world. But they should also teach parents about social media, especially about its impact and that of screen time more generally on children’s sleep.

“Parents have a key role to play in limiting screen time, reducing sleep deprivation and preventing exposure to harmful online activity,” the MPs wrote.

Ofsted inspections could play a key role in raising the importance of mental health and wellbeing in schools, the MPs said, but witnesses said the watchdog was too focused on academic achievement, with only one-third of Ofsted reports specifically referring to the mental health and wellbeing of pupils.

The report called on Ofsted’s chief inspector, Amanda Spielman, who took over in January, to look at ways of making mental wellbeing more prominent “as a matter of priority”.

An Ofsted spokeswoman said: “Personal development, behavior and welfare of pupils are our key judgments in school inspections and is graded in every section five inspection. As part of this, inspectors already evaluate the experience and wellbeing of particular individuals and groups of pupils, including those with mental health needs."